Participants in Buchanan Elementary’s Reflections Contest included (from left): front, Melody Bowyer, Natalee Vassar, Ruby Boblett, Zaylen Fridley and Jayden Howson; back, Jackson Meador, Adelyn Dooley, Hailee Vassar, Laighton Tate and Andrew Monteith. Not pictured: Brianna Link.

Buchanan Elementary PTA Reflections Contest winners have been announced. The National PTA Reflections theme is “Look Within.” Students that placed first at Buchanan will be sent on to the district contest.

  • Literature, Intermediate Division –

1st place – Drew Monteith

  • Photography, Primary Division –

2nd place Adelyn Dooley

1st place Allie Johnson

  • Visual Arts, Primary Division –

Honorable Mention – Natalie Vassar

3rd place – Melody Bowyer

2nd place – Ruby Boblett

1st place – Jayden Howson

  • Visual Arts, Intermediate Division –

Honorable Mention – Hailee Vassar and Zaylen Fridley

3rd place – Jackson Meador

2nd place – Brianna Link

1st place – Laighton Tate

 

 

