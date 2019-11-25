Buchanan Elementary PTA Reflections Contest winners have been announced. The National PTA Reflections theme is “Look Within.” Students that placed first at Buchanan will be sent on to the district contest.

Literature, Intermediate Division –

1st place – Drew Monteith

Photography, Primary Division –

2nd place Adelyn Dooley

1st place Allie Johnson

Visual Arts, Primary Division –

Honorable Mention – Natalie Vassar

3rd place – Melody Bowyer

2nd place – Ruby Boblett

1st place – Jayden Howson

Visual Arts, Intermediate Division –

Honorable Mention – Hailee Vassar and Zaylen Fridley

3rd place – Jackson Meador

2nd place – Brianna Link

1st place – Laighton Tate