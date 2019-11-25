Buchanan Elementary PTA Reflections Contest winners have been announced. The National PTA Reflections theme is “Look Within.” Students that placed first at Buchanan will be sent on to the district contest.
- Literature, Intermediate Division –
1st place – Drew Monteith
- Photography, Primary Division –
2nd place Adelyn Dooley
1st place Allie Johnson
- Visual Arts, Primary Division –
Honorable Mention – Natalie Vassar
3rd place – Melody Bowyer
2nd place – Ruby Boblett
1st place – Jayden Howson
- Visual Arts, Intermediate Division –
Honorable Mention – Hailee Vassar and Zaylen Fridley
3rd place – Jackson Meador
2nd place – Brianna Link
1st place – Laighton Tate