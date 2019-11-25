This cemetery covers about an acre, and about 50 graves cover this remote location. Few readable markers exist as they have been broken or otherwise destroyed over the years, and due to lack of access to record keeping from 1896-1912 many of the unmarked graves remain a mystery.

NAME BIRTH DEATH

Carrie Engle March 27, 1867 April 2, 1868

Ellen H. Goodwin no date May 3, 1876

John Goodwin no date June 21, 1871

David W. Rader April 24, 1837 April 3, 1862

Martha R. Reid no date Dec. 20, 1850

Robert Richey no date Jan. 12, 1840

James Richey no date no date

Mary Ann Richey no date no date

Caroline Wolfe no date Jan. 29, 1859

John Goodwin, the son of Thomas Goodwin and Martha Reid, married Eleanor (Ellen) Richey, the daughter of Robert Richey and Isabella Ripley.

David Rader is the son of Benjamin Rader & Harriet Wysong, He was married on 7-11-1861 to Ellendar McKalister, daughter of William McKallister and Cynthia Richie. He mustered out of the Military on November 1, 1861.

Robert Lewis Richey is the son of John Richey and Nancy Arnold. He married Isabella Ripley and they had two children. Robert is probably the oldest known burial.

John Richey was the son of William Ritchey 1718-1777, and served in the Revolutionary War in Capt. Eson’s Co.