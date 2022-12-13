Buchanan Festival of Lights – Make memories with your family this Christmas season with a visit to the Buchanan Festival of Lights on the Buchanan Town Park located at 485 Lowe Street. Drive-thru on Friday, Saturday, and Sundays from 5:30 p.m. thru 8:30 p.m. Walk-thru on other days.

Buchanan Christmas Eve Luminaries – Celebrate the arrival of Christmas with a trip to Buchanan to view the spectacular Christmas Eve Luminaries on Saturday, Dec. 24. Be part of the tradition as a volunteer or spectator. Volunteers are needed to meet at 3 p.m. at the side of the Carson Memorial Building located across the street from the Buchanan Fire & Rescue Building. Following a brief meeting, volunteers will move up to Main Street to help place luminaries along Main Street until completed. Volunteers are also needed at 5 p.m. to help light candles in luminaries until completed. The public is invited to view this candlelight display by foot or vehicle. For additional information or to volunteer, call 540-254-1212, Ext. 4.