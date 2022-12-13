The Botetourt County Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution is partnering with New Freedom Farm in Buchanan to help support veterans and first responders. Members of the chapter learned about the facility with a presentation given to the chapter by Judy Prease. Several members then toured the facilities at New Freedom Farm. The chapter presented the organization with a donation to help support the annual Thanksgiving dinner.

During the November meeting, in honor of Veterans Day, member Betty Holt shared a talk on the history of Arlington National Cemetery, which included pictures and a video of the cemetery where she had recently attended the funeral of a veteran.

The chapter continues to show respect to veterans by donating flags for the local Boy Scout Troop 211 to place at the graves of veterans in the Godwin Cemetery in Fincastle.

The Daughters of the American Revolution is a non-profit, non-political organization open to any woman who has lineage to a Patriot who contributed to the success of the American Revolution. It is focused on Service to the community, and it fosters Patriotism, Education and Service. The motto is God, Home and Country. More than 1,000,000 women have joined the organization since it was founded over 125 years ago.

If you are interested or have questions about joining the chapter, contact Membership Chair Emily Talbot-Guillote via email at eptg1019@gmail.com or Regent JoElla Hall John at jjohnregent@gmail.com.

~ Submitted by Botetourt DAR Chapter