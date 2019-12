Fourth graders at Buchanan Elementary constructed “aliens” from common household items. The students created a character and backstory for their alien, to include a home planet chosen within the Milky Way Galaxy, and featuring adaptations on their alien that allows them to survive the conditions on their home planet. This project was part of their Grade 4 Science Unit on planets and the solar system. From left, Denver Rinehart, Grayden Hight and Brian Thomasson pose with their aliens.

