The James River High School Counseling Department once again hosted a college student panel on Tuesday, Nov. 26. The panel included six 2019 graduates of James River (from left): Rachel Epperly, Karl Voight, Bailey Marshall, Lilli Clevenger, Olivia Hoye and Mackenzie Blake. These former students returned to share details of their college experience thus far and give advice to the current seniors. The college students encouraged the seniors considering college next year to give themselves grace as they transition to life beyond high school and to remember to call their parents!

