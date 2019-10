The Buchanan Stormtroopers U10 soccer team recently completed an undefeated 12-0 season. Pictured are (from left): front, Birdie Boblett, Shayla Garcia, Maddie Moore, Payton White and Riley Dulaney; middle, Laken Robinson, Brooklyn O’Quinn, Kaycee Lemon, Elizabeth Johnson, Kendall Aaron and Katelyn Manspile; back, Coaches Danny Robinson, Coach Brian White and Matt Johnson.

