Members of Virginia Chapter 76 of Muskies, Inc. volunteered their time on Saturday, Oct. 12, to clean up boat ramps and access areas on the Upper James River in Botetourt County. They cleaned 10 different locations including Lick Run, Glen Wilton, Gala, Craig Creek, Eagle Rock, Horseshoe Bend, Springwood, Buchanan, Arcadia, and Alpine. From left areDonnie Petty, Josh Hicks, Brandon Briggs, Shane Crawford, James Whittaker, Ken Trail, Toby Tester, Andrew Folsom, Chris Angiletta and Shannon Hill.

