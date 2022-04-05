Buchanan’s volunteers are placing the finishing touches for the Buchanan Garden Festival on Saturday, April 9, on the Town Park on Lowe Street. After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, Buchanan is ready to move full speed ahead with the return Saturday’s family-oriented events that include the Buchanan Garden Festival and Buchanan Easter Egg Hunt.

The Easter Egg Hunt on the Town Park begins promptly at 11 a.m. Bring cameras to take selfies with the Easter Bunny.

The Garden Festival on the Town Park will feature vendors offering plants, flowers, birdhouses, jewelry, crafts, signs, pet supplies, planters and more from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Additional activities will be featured throughout the town, including the Friends of the Library Book Sale at the Carson Memorial Building, Solomon’s Mission activities, the Buchanan Baptist Standing Rock Team yard sale, and various sales at Buchanan area shops and restaurants.