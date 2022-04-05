A year-long project aiming to support various needs of students in Botetourt County Public Schools was completed in March by a grant from the Kiwanis Foundation.

Phase one of the grant provides financial support to nine area groups that coordinate food for the Backpack Buddies elementary school program. Representatives from nine area churches met in February to collaborate on ways to continue serving the needs of local students. Phase two of the Capital District Kiwanis Foundation grant provides food, clothing, shoes, personal care items, and toiletries, recently delivered to the Botetourt Technical School, Central Academy Middle School, Read Mountain Middle School, James River High School, and Lord Botetourt High School.

Special thanks to the 2020-2021 LBHS Key Club officers who applied for the grant during the Covid pandemic, the Kiwanis Club of Botetourt County for overseeing the distribution of funds, the Foundation Committee for the generous award, and the many people who contributed donations, purchased and delivered items to area schools, and worked towards the completion of this project.

The Kiwanis and Key Clubs of Botetourt County focus on community service and will be hosting an upcoming Recycling Day on May 28 in the Lord Botetourt High School parking lot. This event aims to reduce items in the landfill by collecting small appliances and providing an opportunity for document shredding.