One of the most anticipated events of spring in Buchanan is the opening of the flowering cherry blossoms. Due to the warm temperatures this past weekend, the cherry trees have opened a week earlier than anticipated. Throughout Buchanan, cherry trees may be found along the Town Park, along several streets, and in the front yards of homes scattered throughout the community.

Yoshino Cherry Trees have exploded with a mix of pink and white blossoms, heralding the arrival of spring. Community Development Planner Harry Gleason noted, “The cherry trees bring a lot of excitement as people throughout the community enjoy strolling along the sidewalks, and taking leisurely drives to view the trees.”

Gleason added, “The Town Office receives calls from visitors hoping to plan trips to the town to enjoy the flowers,” he added. “We received a call on Friday from a family in Florida checking on the progress of the cherry blossoms to aid them in their plans for a trip to Buchanan to see the trees as part of their excursion.”

Buchanan’s cherry trees should remain in bloom for a week to two weeks depending on the weather. Cool, still days promote longer bloom time while wind, rain and warm temperatures can reduce the bloom time. The town maintains a Cherry Blossom Report on the its website and Facebook page so that you may keep tabs on the progress of blooms.