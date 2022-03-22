USA Cycling recently announced that Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge, with support from the City of Roanoke and Botetourt County, will host the 2022 USA Cycling Amateur Road National Championships. Several hundred athletes from all over the country will compete for a chance to earn national titles in the road race, individual time trial, and criterium.

“We are truly excited to be selected for this National Championship,” stated Landon Howard, President of Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge. “This event adds to our growing cycling culture and clearly identifies us as a premiere cycling destination on the East Coast. We look forward to welcoming these athletes and families this summer.”

This year’s national championship will be taking place from June 29 to July 2. This year’s schedule will look slightly different because of the holiday weekend; racing will start on a Wednesday and end on Saturday.

“With the unfortunate inability to hold our event in Clay County, Fla., we are incredibly fortunate to work with such a great partner who is committed to a long-term relationship with our national championships. Their staff has put together fantastic courses for our participants, and we can’t thank them enough for all their work to pull off the event this year,” said Tara McCarthy, USA Cycling’s Director of National Events.

The dates and location for the 2022 USA Cycling Masters Track National Championship will be announced soon.