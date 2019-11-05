The Lord Botetourt volleyball team opens Region 3D play this week as the top seed, looking to gain momentum for a run at a third straight state championship.

The Region 3D tournament includes 10 teams. First round games were Monday as ninth seeded Northside beat eighth seeded Bassett and seventh seeded Carroll County eliminated the 10th seed, Christiansburg.

Quarterfinal matches were scheduled for Tuesday with Botetourt hosting Northside, Carroll heading to second seeded Hidden Valley, sixth seeded Magna Vista at third seeded Abingdon and William Byrd, the fifth seed, at Tunstall.

Region 3D semifinals are Thursday, and should LB win as expected the Cavaliers would host the winner of William Byrd and Tunstall. The championship match is November 12 at the highest remaining seed, and if LB is still alive that would be played in Daleville.

Botetourt comes into the regional at 25-0 after winning the Blue Ridge District tournament last week at Northside. The Cavaliers met William Byrd for the third time this season in the final, and for the third time LB won in three sets, this time 25-14, 25-12 and 25-11. Miette Veldman had 16 kills and nine digs, Taylor Robertson had nine kills, 11 digs and four aces, Annelise Wolf had six kills and Ryanna Clark and Parker Hudson had five each. Jordyn Kepler added to her school career record with 35 more assists along with six digs and four aces.

“The team is playing well right now and looking forward to getting the region tournament started,” said LB coach Julie Conner.