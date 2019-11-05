Lord Botetourt and James River will compete in regional cross country meets today, hoping to advance to state competition.

James River will compete locally at Green Hill Park in west Roanoke County. The girls meet is scheduled for 3 p.m. and the boys will take the gun at 3:45 p.m. The top three teams and five other individuals will advance to the state meet, which will also be held at Green Hill Park on November 16.

The Cavaliers will run in the Region 3D meet today in Bristol, hosted by Abingdon, beginning at 2:30 p.m. Botetourt ran in the Blue Ridge District meet on a rainy and soggy day at Waid Park in Franklin County last week. The Cavalier girls were third and the boys were fifth as host Franklin County swept the team titles. However, LB coach Robert Sullivan did not run his top six girls or boys to keep them rested for the more important region meet this week.

LB’s Karley Burks finished 11th and Hatlyn Haggerty was 12th. Both are freshmen, and they received medals for finishing in the top 15. In the boys’ division Botetourt’s Evan Gates, a sophomore, received a medal for his 11th place finish.

Also, LB’s Rye Jackson ran in the first ever Middle School State Race at Pole Green Park in Mechanicsville on October 27. Rye qualified by being ranked in the top 50 in the state of Virginia.