Charlotte Jean Davis Ceola joined Jesus on October 10, 2019, in her home with her daughter, Kaye, by her side.

She was born to Henry and Ella Davis on April 15, 1937, in Pulaski. She is survived by her husband, Joseph Dominic Ceola; son, Larry Bradford Ceola, his wife, Terry; daughter, Sharon Kaye Ceola Norris, her husband, Steve; and three grandsons, Jason Ceola, his wife, Juliana; Daniel Ceola, his wife, Candice; Alex Norris, his wife, Kayla; and one great=granddaughter, Willow; and Jean’s brother, Bob Davis, and his wife, Wilma.

Joe and Jean married on December 8, 1956. They met a few weeks before when Joe was in town on leave from the Navy. On first seeing Jean, Joe smiled and said, “Not bad, not bad at all.” He spent his next three leaves in Pulaski courting her. They decided to marry, and Joe asked Jean’s father for permission. Mr. Davis said, “If you make your own bed, you got to lay in it.” Joe and Jean laid in that bed together for 63 years.

Although Jean loved being Joe’s wife, and a “Mom,” by far her favorite name was “Noni.” She was devoted to her grandchildren and great-granddaughter. Whether she was watching them on the ball field or any activity they were involved in, Jean made sure her grandkids always saw her in their personal cheering section. Her grandchildren and great-granddaughter were her pride and joy.

A memorial service to celebrate Jean’s life was held October 19, at 3 p.m. at Bonsack Baptist Church. Donations may be made to Good Samaritan Hospice in her memory.