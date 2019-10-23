Cow Bell service at Mt. Joy Saturday

Mt. Joy Church of the Brethren will hold a Cow Bell Service at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26. The church is located at 2565 Buffalo Road, Buchanan. Everyone is welcome.

Lithia Baptist plans World Missions Conference

Lithia Baptist Church in Buchanan will have its fifth annual World Missions Conference from Sunday, Oct. 27 through Wednesday, Oct. 30. The meetings will start at 7 each night and everyone is invited to attend. For more information, contact Pastor Marc Barber at (540) 819-7723 or mbarber@usa.com.

Cloverdale Church of the Brethren Thrift Shop

Fall is almost here and the Thrift Shop is stocked with fall clothes for women, men, children and infants. The shop is open each Saturday from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Australians to present ministry at Woodland Church

Woodland Church’s Australian friends, Deane and Margaret Woods, who represent the Friends of Israel Ministry in Sydney, Australia, will present their ministry and give an update on their work with Israeli backpackers, etc. on Thursday, October 24, 7 p.m. at Woodland Church, 45 Woodland Road, Troutville. Everyone is invited to hear this dynamic couple. Woodland Church is located at the intersection of Blacksburg and Country Club Roads

Fish fry at Mill Creek October 26

Mill Creek Baptist Church is hosting a fish fry on Saturday, Oct. 26 from 4-6 p.m. in the fellowship hall. The menu consists of fish, parsley potatoes, slaw, and corn muffin. Desserts will be available for an additional charge. You may eat in or take out. Tickets are $9. Advance tickets are highly recommended and may be purchased by contacting Sue Sweet at (540) 797-2304, Tom Moore at (540) 529-5290, Pat Shotwell at (540) 793-2128 or Nancy Epperly at (540) 520-6600. All proceeds will benefit the Mill Creek Baptist Church building fund.

Ebenezer spaghetti supper October 26

Ebenezer United Methodist Church is having a spaghetti dinner from 5-7 p.m. October 26. The dinner will consist of spaghetti with either meat or vegetarian sauce, salad, garlic break and dessert, with tea, coffee or water. Donations will be appreciated. Ebenezer is located at 85 Nace Road, across from the Virginian Markette.

Bonsack Baptist Craft Expo November 2

Bonsack Baptist Church is holding its third annual Craft Expo on Saturday, Nov. 2 from 9 a.m-2 p.m. in the Community Life Center, 4945 Cloverdale Road. It is free to the public. More than 50 vendors are participating. Various craft items will be sold and an outside vendor will sell kettle corn. All are invited. For more information, call Marquita Brown at Bonsack Baptist, 977-5701.

Christmas Bazaar at Cloverdale Brethren

Cloverdale Church of the Brethren will have its annual Christmas Bazaar and bake sale from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2. Breakfast and lunch will be available. Several vendors will be selling homemade items and crafts. The Thrift Shop also will be open. The church is located at 4708 Read Mountain Road in Cloverdale. For more information, call 992-1060.

Godwin Cemetery annual meeting set

Godwin Cemetery Inc. will hold its annual meeting at 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 4 in the Fincastle Library meeting room on Academy Street in Fincastle.

St. Mark’s UMC Trunk-or-Treat this Saturday

The public is invited for some Halloween fun at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church for Trunk-or-Treat on Saturday, Oct. 26 from 4-5 p.m. St. Mark’s UMC is located at 19 Cedar Ridge Drive in Daleville. In case of bad weather, Trunk-or-Treat will be held inside the Family Life Center. Everyone is encouraged to wear their Halloween costume and bring a container for treats.

Mill Creek Fall Festival October 30

Mill Creek Baptist Church will be hosting a Fall Festival on Wednesday, Oct. 30 from 6-7:30pm in the fellowship hall. There will be safe indoor trick-or-treating, a photo booth, door prizes, and games. Free hot dogs, chips and a drink will be provided to all. Everyone is invited.

Troutville Brethren Trunk-or-Treat October 31

The Troutville Church of the Brethren will be hosting a Trunk-or-Treat on Thursday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m. Bring your family and come on out to join us.

Jesus Fest at Solomon’s Mission

Solomon’s Mission on Lowe Street in Buchanan will hold its annual Jesus Fest Halloween night of family fun from 6-8 on Thursday, Oct. 31. The free evening consists of food, games, cake walk , candy and door prizes consisting of two $100 gift cards to Old Navy and a coconut cake .