By Matt de Simone

The Botetourt County Chamber of Commerce held ribbon-cutting ceremonies at AvenueBlack and the new location of the Botetourt County Historical Museum on Monday.

AvenueBlack, a locally owned boutique in downtown Fincastle, offers shoppers a variety of clothing, household items, accessories and more. Ranelle Simmons and her family cut the ribbon alongside Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Khari Ryder, Board of Supervisors member Billy Martin, Fincastle Mayor Mary Bess Smith, Town Council member Richard Flora, Chamber President Anna Muncy, various Chamber ambassadors, and guests.

Later in the afternoon, Fincastle turned toward the new location of the Botetourt County Historical Museum on Main Street.

Congressman Ben Cline and Board of Supervisors member Amy White joined numerous guests in welcoming the new museum’s location.

The museum’s Executive Director Lynsey Allie welcomed guests to the ceremony. Board member Ed Holt shared his thoughts about the new museum, its history, and his excitement for the museum’s future.

“There is an aspect to this building which I find fascinating,” Holt said during the ceremony. “The Western Hotel complex—where we left—was an important part of the business center of Fincastle. The fire of May 6, 1870 started in the stable of the Western Hotel and burned buildings on the north side of Main Street down to Water Street, including the building on this site.

“The building before you was partially constructed with the timber salvaged from the building after that fire. I find it interesting that a fire started [at the museum’s old location] and destroyed [the new location] and as the [old] building is being renovated, we’ve found a new home here.”

Holt went on to thank the county officials for their support in the recent move. Ryder presented Simmons and the museum representatives with respective certificates commemorating the ribbon-cutting ceremonies.

Interesting in shopping at Fincastle’s newest boutique? Follow AvenueBlack on Facebook and visit shopavenueblack.com to stay up to date on what’s available. The boutique is located at 22 S. Roanoke Street.

To learn more about the Botetourt Historical Society & Museum, visit https://bothistsoc.wordpress.com and stop by its new location at 25 E. Main Street.