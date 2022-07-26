Volunteers at Read Mountain Fire & Rescue (RMFRD) hosted their annual Sunday Sundaes events on July 10 and 17. The event is a community favorite in which RMFRD hosts guests from across their first-due area and beyond for ice cream sundaes, station tours, and fellowship. Both sessions were successful and drew the largest crowds seen in several years. RMFRD expressed thanks in a recent Facebook post to the American Heritage Girls Troop VA9020 for volunteering to help prepare and serve the sundaes.