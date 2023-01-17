The Botetourt Chamber of Commerce will host the Fourth Annual State of the County Address on Feb. 2. County and state representatives will update the community on the county’s accomplishments and plans for the future.

This year’s speakers will be County Administrator Gary Larrowe, Superintendent of Botetourt County Public Schools Dr. Jonathan Russ, President at Verge and Executive Director of Roanoke-Blacksburg Technology Council Erin Burcham, Associate Director of RBTC Taylor Spellman, a representative from Virginia’s Blue Ridge, and more.

Attendees will have the opportunity to participate in networking at 7:15 a.m. prior to the program that starts at 8 a.m. Light refreshments will be available.

Registration is required for in-person attendance. The chamber will also be offering a remote webinar session. Information is now available on the Botetourt Chamber of Commerce website.

~ Fincastle Herald staff report