The Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting. The incident occurred on Jan. 12 in Troutville.

The victim has been identified as Walter Thomas Hinkley, 49, of Troutville.

The suspect has been identified as Rhonda Larue Hinkley, 50, of Troutville.

On Jan. 12 at 1:21 p.m. the Botetourt County Emergency Communications Center (911) received a call from a female reporting she had shot her husband.

Botetourt County deputies along with the Virginia State Police responded to a residence on Westview Road in Troutville to find an adult female standing in the driveway with her hands in the air and an adult male with a single gunshot wound lying in the gravel.

Botetourt Fire and EMS responded to the scene to administer medical aid and transported the victim to Lewis-Gale Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The female suspect was taken into custody and transported to the Botetourt-Craig Regional Jail where she is being held without bond. She has been charged with malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

The preliminary investigation has determined that the shooting was an isolated incident involving domestic violence between a husband and wife and the firearm was recovered at the scene.

~ Fincastle Herald staff report