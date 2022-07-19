The Botetourt County Chamber of Commerce will hold two ribbon-cutting ceremonies in Fincastle on Monday, July 25.

The first ribbon-cutting takes place at AvenueBlack located at 22 S. Roanoke Street from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. The new boutique offers Botetourt shoppers a variety of clothing, household items, accessories and more. AvenueBlack officially opened its doors in Fincastle in April. The boutique specializes in women’s and children’s clothing and shoes, household items including drinkware, knick-knacks and decor, accessories, jewelry and a few men’s items — all of which can be purchased in-store or online.

The second ceremony takes place at the new location of the Botetourt Historical Museum located at 25 E. Main Street at 5 p.m. The Museum has been closed for several months while settling into the new location, which required renovations of the new building and meticulous planning for moving all the delicate artifacts to the new location.