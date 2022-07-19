Members of the Botetourt Chamber of Commerce spent some time last week with Habitat for Humanity painting the interior of the Buchanan home located at 494 4th Street.

“Our involvement in this project is a way to show the community that the Chamber and our directors are invested in the community,” Botetourt Chamber of Commerce Director Khari Ryder said in a recent interview. “We were able to [help out] in practice, not only in word, that we are invested in the community.”

Throughout the summer, students from Lord Botetourt and James River, local community leaders, and others have worked toward the home’s completion.

Earlier this year, Director of Development Lane Guilliams said, “We are excited to engage community partners in building a home in Botetourt County. It’s inspiring to see the enthusiasm these groups have for partnering with us. Together, our work improves our communities.”

Another reason Ryder wanted the Chamber to partner with Habitat for Humanity is to help spread the word about how a new home that can potentially increase the value of homes around it.

The efforts inside the home last week was a team-building exercise for the Botetourt Chamber. Ryder thanked Lindsey Layman of Titan America, Mac and Vaso Doubles, Anna Muncy of Lawrence Companies, and Botetourt County Operations Assistant Luke Campbell for their help.