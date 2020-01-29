Shirley Ann Lam Chambers, 77, of Buchanan, passed away Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital following a long illness.

Shirley was born in Botetourt County on February 23, 1942 and lived in the area all of her life. She was the daughter of the late William R. and Dorothy E. Holland Lam.

Shirley was a very good cook and enjoyed cooking and canning for her family. She loved feeding hummingbirds, her pet cat Ms. Puff, and had been a member of Faithful Rebekahs.

In addition to her parents, Shirley was preceded in death by her son, Timothy Lam; and siblings, Mona Crowder, John Lam, and Jacob Lam. She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Earnest Wingfield Chambers Jr.; her children, Theresa (Belve) Underwood, Ernest and Lisa Chambers, Evon Chambers, Deborah Chambers, and James Chambers; grandchildren, Brittany, Jordan, Brandon, James, and Christopher; great-grandchildren, Jamison, Jalin, Macie, and William; brothers and sisters, William Roland (Patricia) Lam, James (Mary) Lam, Ruth Dudley, and Dorothy Hicks.

A celebration of Shirley’s life was held at 7 p.m. Friday, January 17 at Rader Funeral Home, Daleville with Ben Peyton officiating. The family received friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.

Memorial contributions may be made in Shirley’s memory to American Cancer Society, 2840 VA-419, and #106-A, Roanoke, 24018. .Online condolences may be offered to Shirley’s family at www.rader-funeralhome.com.