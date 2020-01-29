Stephen Fischer, 73, of Thaxton, passed away on Sunday, January 26, 2020.

He was born in Norfolk, Va. on August 26, 1946 to the late Llew and Jackie Fischer.

Surviving are his son, Matthew Fischer; daughter and son-in-law, Wendy and Adam Wolfe; daughter and son-in-law, Brittany and Sean Adams; and seven grandchildren; two sisters, Carol Turner and husband, Tommy, Gloria Fischer; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Oakey’s East Chapel.

Arrangements by Oakey’s East Chapel and Crematory, 977-3909.