Home Sports News Cheerleaders are region runner-up Cheerleaders are region runner-up November 5, 2019 1 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp The Lord Botetourt competition cheerleading team took second place in the Region 3D competition at Northside High School last Saturday evening. The Cavaliers advance to the VHSL state championships this week at Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond. The LB team will perform at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday. Submitted Photo. Inco-Check RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Cavaliers defeat Northside to go 9-0 RC basketball ranked fourth River wins opening match in Region 2C volleyball