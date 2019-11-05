The Roanoke College Men’s Basketball team has been tabbed fourth in the 2019 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) Preseason Poll.

RC received 107 points to finish 10 points ahead of Lynchburg and Washington and Lee. Defending champion Guilford College tops the chart with 136 points, powered by six first place votes from the league’s head coaches. Virginia Wesleyan and Randolph-Macon are locked in second with 131 points each. The Marlins secured four first place votes while the Yellow Jackets received the remaining three.

The Maroons return three starters from a team that won 19 games and finished sixth in the final NCAA South Regional rankings last season. Senior Joe Mikalauskas, a Lord Botetourt High graduate, is back in the fold for RC Head Coach Clay Nunley following a junior season in which he averaged 9.5 points per game. Fellow senior Caleb Jordan is back after averaging 8.6 points per game a season ago.

The season tips-off on November 10 when the Maroons head to Methodist for a non-conference game with the Monarchs. Roanoke will make its season debut in the Cregger Center on November 15 when it hosts the annual Dick Leftwich Tip-Off Tournament. RC will open the tournament with Goucher and will face either Johnson and Wales (R.I.) or York on November 16.