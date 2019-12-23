Home Local News Christmas at Breckinridge Christmas at Breckinridge December 23, 2019 4 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp The Breckinridge Elementary Chorus, along with fourth and fifth grade classes, got the student body in the mood for the holidays with a Christmas program, directed by music teacher Tracey Patterson. Chorus members Caitlin Witz, Emily Griswold, and Kyra Taylor kick off the night by playing Christmas songs on Orff Instruments. Inco-Check RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Tuesday Morning Club remembers veterans at Christmas Kiwanis hears from Hollins students Eagle Rock Ruritans help Rescue Mission, install new officers