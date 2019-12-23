The Graybill – Linkenhoker – Thrasher – Pifer Cemetery is located on 803 Wheatland Road in Buchanan.

Eighteen markers were found in a recent survey of this secluded and beautiful old cemetery, and one proven grave from recent research.

These are all prominent families in the community and the forefathers of many generations of members of the current community. A list of burials is as follows:

Atkins, Pauline child Jan 1909 Graybill, Annie E 1868 1923 Graybill, J Maud 16 Apr 1867 4 Sep 1956 Graybill, Lewis H 15 Nov 1833 26 May 1907 Graybill, Mary W T 5 Nov 1840 27 Jan 1909 Graybill, Margaret 28 May 1803 19 Jul 1850 Linkinhoker, Catharine 24 Jun 1805 9 Aug 1882 Linkinhoker, Emaline T 27 Feb 1831 29 Mar 1869 Linkinhoker, Eveline C Nace 1841 1903 Linkinhoker, Martin K 1836 1877 Linkinhoker, Salina I no date 31 Oct 1877 Linkinhoker, Samuel no date 10 Sep 1874 Pifer, Maggie M no date 29 Dec 1878 Thrasher, Conrad no date 12 Dec 1850 Thrasher, Emeline S B no date 11 Jun 1879 Thrasher, George W no date 16 Jul 1865 Thrasher, Mariah no date 23 Aug 1873 Thrasher, Mary no date 22 Mar 1863 Thrasher, Nancy no date 22 Oct 1882

A little history of the relationships of these families:

The parents of Conrad and George Thrasher were Johann Christopher Thrasher and Margaretha Stipp Thrasher. They came to the United States from Germany, married in Lehigh County, Pa., in 1766, were the parents of 12 children, two of them are buried here.

George Thrasher lived to be 64 years old. He was among the group who established the Presbyterian Church in Buchanan.

Martin Linkenhoker married Catherine Eveline Nace and was the son of Samuel Linkenhoker and Catherine Thrasher. Catherine is the daughter of Conrad Thrasher, was born about 1774 in Northampton, Pa., and he died at age 76 in 1850. Martin served as 2nd Lt. in the Civil War.

Maggie Mary Nace Pifer was the wife of James M. Pifer.

Lewis Graybill married Mary W. Taylor. Two of their daughters, Annie and Maud, are both buried here. Maud appears to be the last burial here in 1956.