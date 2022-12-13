By Matt de Simone

The Christmas spirit is alive and well in the mountains of Buchanan.

Last Saturday saw a colorful and spirited Christmas Parade down Main Street filled will a variety of floats and community members engaging with parade spectators spreading the holiday cheer.

2022 Buchanan Christmas Parade Entries

Botetourt County Sheriff’s Department Color Guard, Buchanan Volunteer Fire Department, Valley View Baptist Church, Sink’s, Siler, Night Crawlers, 4 H Livestock Club, William Hayslett, Springwood Baptist Church, Buchanan Presbyterian Church Food Pantry, Community Church, Motor Cycle Santa & Grinch, Author Hale, James River High School Cheerleading, Central Academy FFA, Legion Riders, Buchanan American Legion & VFW, Quick Time Towing, Botetourt 4H Robotics, Economy Auto, Bedford Mobile Tire, Gracelyn Conner, Mike Dewell, Ben Cline, Bank of Botetourt, James River High School FFA, Mountain Gateway Community College, Lawrence Transport, Natural Bridge Fire Department, Lord Botetourt High School Marching Band, James River High School Marching Band, Bryants & Carters, Bridge Christian Academy

Winning floats in the 2022 Buchanan Christmas Parade:

First Place – Night Crawlers

Second Place – Tammie’s Place

Third Place – Bank of Botetourt

Superior Performance – 4 H Livestock

Superior Performance – 4 H Robotics

Superior Performance – Lord Botetourt High School Marching Band

Superior Performance – James River High School Marching Band