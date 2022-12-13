By Matt de Simone

Early prep stages recently began at the site of the old Botetourt Historical Museum.

In June 2021, the Botetourt County Board of Supervisors approved moving forward with the renovation of the Botetourt County Courthouse in Fincastle.

Before the old Breckinridge law offices and hotel can be rolled out of the site on wheels, demolition work to the wooden structure additions took place late last week.

County Assistant Administrator Jon Lanford spoke with Fincastle Town Council last Thursday during council’s monthly meeting. He provided an update on the project and informed council on what to expect in the coming months.

The physical move of the old museum is expected in another three months, according to Lanford. The county wants to work with the town in planning a “full day or multi-day event” for the move. Additionally, Lanford mentioned the possibility of a camera installed on-site that will stream the renovation activity for residents to watch in real time.

“There is a ton of work that has to be done in advance,” Lanford said in a recent interview. “A tremendous amount of civil site grading (earth work) and some structural retaining wall construction all have to occur prior to [the move].”

Following the structural work to the facility, beams will be placed under the brick portion of the building, and the moving contractor (K&A) is scheduled to mobilize on Jan. 25, further prepping the building. The scheduled physical move of the building is in late March/early April.

For an overview of the County Courthouse renovation plans, visit https://www.botetourtva.gov/707/County-Courthouse. To check for recent updates and photos from the project, visit the Botetourt Historical Society & Museum’s website at https://bothistsoc.wordpress.com/old-museum-relocation-updates/.