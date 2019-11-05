Eagle Rock Clothes Closet open Nov. 6

The Clothes Closet at Eagle Rock United Methodist Church will be open Wednesday, Nov. 6, from 5-6:30 p.m. Free clothing will be available to men, women and children. The Clothes Closet is a ministry of the Eagle Rock United Methodist Charge. For more information, call Brenda Spangler, 884-2503.

Cloverdale Church of the Brethren Thrift Shop

The Thrift Shop has a great selection of winter clothes. Winter sweaters of all sizes and colors are $2 each and ladies winter coats are $5 and beautiful Christmas tops are $1. There are lots and lots of Christmas decoration and gifts. The shop is open each Saturday from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Lapsleys Run observing 151stanniversary

Lapsleys Run Baptist Church will observe its 151st anniversary at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10. The guest speaker for the afternoon service will be the Rev. Sean Burch along with the choir and congregation from Spirit of Unity Baptist Church.

Members will observe Harvest Homecoming celebration at the 11 a.m. and will hear from the Rev. David Halsey Sr.

Dinner will be served following the morning service. Everyone is invited to come and spend the day.

World Missions Conference at Colonial Baptist

Colonial Baptist Church in Blue Ridge invites the public to its 33rd Annual World Missions Conference November 10-13. Missionaries will be attending who serve in China, Jamaica, the Middle East and Africa, and missionary aviation. Conference times are Sunday: 9:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m.; and Monday-Wednesday at 7 p.m. Contact the church office at 977-5683 for more information. Colonial Baptist Church is located at 221 Hillcrest Streetin Blue Ridge, just off Rt. 460 West.

Community Fellowship Meal November 11

The November Community Fellowship Meal will be at noon on Monday, Nov. 11, at the Eagle Rock Community Center. Note that it will be at the Community Center rather than Galatia Evangelical Presbyterian Church just for November. Meats will be provided and those attending may bring a favorite side dish if they’d like. All are welcome.

St. Mark’s members planning trip to Alaska

Members of St. Mark’s United Methodist Church in Daleville invite anyone interested to join them on a four-night land tour and seven-night cruise to Alaska next June 11-22. Round trip air from the Roanoke airport is included in the price.

The trip includes Denali, Dome Rail ride, Fairbanks, Tundra Wilderness tour, Anchorage, Alaska Wildlife Conservation Center, and much more on the Norwegian Jewel.

The price ranges from $5,049-$5,899. The reservation deadline with a $250 per person deposit (fully refundable until the final payment due January 28) is December 17.

To receive a flyer with details, contact Julia Greer at 540-330-7933.

Knights of Columbus fish fry November 15

The Knights of Columbus will sponsor a fish fry on Friday, Nov. 15 from 5-7 p.m., eat in or take out. It will be at the Church of the Transfiguration, 7624 Roanoke Road, Fincastle.

The meal will consist of fried flounder (chicken nuggets for children), homemade cole slaw, sweet cornbread, fries and dessert. Tickets at the door are $10 for 8-adult (no advance ticket sales). There also will be a 50/50 drawing. Proceeds will benefit the Botetourt Food Pantry and Solomon’s Mission.

For more information, call 540-904-3126.

Ebenezer UMC Fall Bazaar November 23

Ebenezer United Methodist Church will have its Fall Bazaar from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Nov. 23. There will be baked goods, crafts and white elephant items. Sausage biscuits, sausage gravy biscuits and coffee will be available until 10 .am. Hot dogs with chili will be served from 10:30 to noon. Ebenezer is located at 85 Nace Road, across from the Virginian Markette.

Thanksgiving events Springwood, Andrew Chapel

Springwood Baptist Church invites everyone to the service on Sunday, Nov. 24 with a Thanksgiving meal after the church service with Pastor Brian Clingenpeel. Bring a favorite vegetable and dessert to enjoy.

That evening there will be a eservice at 7 p.m. at Andrew Chapel United Methodist Church, 3936 Beaver Dam Road,both churches combined. The speaker will be Brian Clingenpeel from Springwood Baptist Church.

For more information, contact Stacey Clark at 520-2015 or stacey1130@aol.com.