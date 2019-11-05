BOWMAN, Shirley K.

Shirley Korn Bowman, 95, of Daleville, passed away November 1, 2019.

Shirley was born in Newark, N.J., on July 2, 1924 and lived at the Jersey Shore, teaching second grade in the Toms River School System for many years before moving to Daleville in 1988. She moved to The Glebe in 2016.

Shirley was preceded in death by her husband John in 1997, and her brothers, Alfred and Pete. She is survived by her daughters and son-in-law, Nancy Womack of Daleville, and Barbara and Frank Eckley of Bandon, Ore.; two grandchildren, Jeff (Machelle) and Susan; three great-grandchildren, Ashlea, Lauren, and John; brother, George Korn (Thomas); sister, Mary Cherry (Tom); and special friend, Virginia Newcomb.

The family would like to thank the wonderful staff and her friends at The Glebe and in the prayer shawl ministry at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church.

Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Monday, November 4 at Rader Funeral Home, Daleville with the Rev. Dr. Justin White officiating. Burial was in Old Dominion Memorial Gardens. The family receivde friends at the funeral home Sunday, 4-6 p.m.

Those wishing to make a contribution, please consider The Glebe Benevolent Fund, 200 The Glebe Boulevard, Daleville, 24083 or St. Mark’s United Methodist Church Building Fund, 19 Cedar Ridge Drive, Daleville, 24083. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.rader-funeralhome.com.

GOAD, Eleanor D.

Eleanor Virginia Dwier Goad, who suffered a lifetime of hearing loss, was able to hear the Lord’s call to “Come Home” Saturday, November 2, 2019 at the age of 95.

Eleanor was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 59 years, William “Ernest” Goad; her half-sister, Bessie Wallace; her sons, Leonard Goad and Ernest Lee “Ernie” Goad; her daughter, Virginia “Gale” Gillis; and three grandchildren, Raymond Gillis, who died at 4 months; Richard Goad, Jr. and most recently, Leonard “Chad” Goad.

She is survived by her daughters, Linda Faye Harris (Marvin “Shorty”), Nancy Campbell (Donald “Donnie”); son, Charles Goad (Elizabeth “Beth”); and son-in-law, Lynn David Gillis; 15 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

The family would like to thank Carrington Place in Daleville for their care of her for the last eight months.

A celebration honoring her life was held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, November 5 at Daleville Baptist Church, with the Rev. Wesley Belcher officiating. Burial was in Mt. Union Cemetery. The family received friends at the church one hour prior to the service. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.rader-funeralhome.com.

MAYS, James M.

James Michael Mays (Mike/Whitey), 61, of Buchanan, passed away Wednesday, October 23, 2019.

He was a 1977 graduate of James River High School. Mike was retired from general construction. He was a member of the Trinity United Methodist Church in Buchanan. During high school, he excelled in basketball, baseball, and football. As a senior, playing basketball, he was All District, All State, and he also made the All American High School basketball team, in which he was one of only 15 players chosen within the entire United States. Mike enjoyed fishing and hunting.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John Richard Mays and Betty Jane Rocke Mays; uncle/dad, Joseph Eldridge Watts; brother, David Wayne Mays; grandparents, James (Jim) and Pauline Nelson Rocke and Joe and Ruby Lotts Watts; aunts, Gladys Watts Davis and Mary Ellen Watts Ball; uncle, William (Bud) C. Watts.

Survivors include aunt and mom, Catherine Rocke Watts; brother, John Daniel Mays and wife, Dina; sisters, Catherine Darlene Histed, and husband, Patrick, and Rebecca Mays; nieces, Lindsey Renee Chishom and Brittney Histed Schuld; nephews, John Edward Mays, Patrick Daniel Histed, and Jacob Wayne Chisom; great-nephew, Leon Histed; great-niece, Summer Histed; cousins, Larry Ball, and wife Rita, David Ball and wife Becki, Robin Watts Well and husband Kevin, Wyatt Ball and wife Annisha, Adam Ball, and Michael Ball and wife Jodi, Amaya Ball, Myles Ball; great-nieces, Nora Marie and Ella Marie Schuld; special friend, Greg Spangler; and other family and friends.

Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Sunday, October 27, in the Buchanan Chapel of Botetourt Funeral Home with the Rev. Douglas Mitchell and Delegate Terry Austin officiating. Interment followed in Fairview Cemetery, Buchanan. Pallbearers were John Daniel Mays, John Edward Mays, Patrick Histed, Larry Ball, David Ball, and Greg Spangler. Visitation was one hour prior to the service. Those wishing to make a donation please consider the Trinity United Methodist Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 206, Buchanan, 24066 or Fairview Cemetery Association, P.O. Box 553, Buchanan, 24066.

MOORE, Rodney D.

Rodney Dexter “Ronnie” Moore, 75, of Eagle Rock, went to be with his Lord on Friday, November 1, 2019.

He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Theresa Mae West Moore; son and daughter-in-law, Rodney and Annie Moore of Fredericksburg; daughter, Rhonda Dee Moore of New Castle; grandson, Hunter D. Moore and granddaughter, Sarah E. Moore; sister and brother-in-law, Judy and Pat Caccavale of Bradenton, Fla.; aunts, Zeffie Griffin and Nancy Grady; the Rucker family and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins; special friends, Dwight and Brenda Ayers and family, Mike and Becky Walker, and Carmilla Tyree.

Ronnie loved the Lord and his Church, King Memorial in Oriskany. Ronnie was a mechanic by trade, working for Richards Simmons Well Drilling, Grumman Emergency Products, M&W Fire Apparatus, and the Bus Garage for Botetourt County Schools. He also served over 40 years for Fincastle, Buchanan, and Eagle Rock Volunteer Fire Departments. Also served as Fire Chief for Eagle Rock.

Funeral services were held at 10 a.m. Tuesday. November 5, in the Eagle Rock Chapel of Botetourt Funeral Home with Pastors David Cox and Wanda Scaggs officiating. Interment was in Eagle Rock United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family received friends Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Eagle Rock Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.botetourtfuneralhome.com or 884-2276.