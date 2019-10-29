Eagle Rock Clothes Closet open Nov. 2, 6

The Clothes Closet at Eagle Rock United Methodist Church will be open Saturday, Nov. 2, from 9 a.m. to noon and Wednesday, Nov. 6, from 5-6:30 p.m. Free clothing will be available to men, women and children. The Clothes Closet is a ministry of the Eagle Rock United Methodist Charge. For more information, call Brenda Spangler, 884-2503.

Lapsleys Run observing 151stanniversary

Lapsleys Run Baptist Church will observe its 151st anniversary at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10. The guest speaker for the afternoon service will be the Rev. Sean Burch along with the choir and congregation from Spirit of Unity Baptist Church.

Members will observe Harvest Homecoming celebration at the 11 a.m. and will hear from the Rev. David Halsey Sr.

Dinner will be served following the morning service. Everyone is invited to come and spend the day.

Commuinity Fellowship Meal November 11

The November Community Fellowship Meal will be at noon on Monday, Nov. 11, at the Eagle Rock Community Center. Note that it will be at the Community Center rather than Galatia Evangelical Presbyterian Church just for November. Meats will be provided and those attending may bring a favorite side dish if they’d like. All are welcome.

Bonsack Baptist Craft Expo November 2

Bonsack Baptist Church is holding its third annual Craft Expo on Saturday, Nov. 2 from 9 a.m-2 p.m. in the Community Life Center, 4945 Cloverdale Road. It is free to the public. More than 50 vendors are participating. Various craft items will be sold and an outside vendor will sell kettle corn. All are invited. For more information, call Marquita Brown at Bonsack Baptist, 977-5701.

Christmas Bazaar at Cloverdale Brethren

Cloverdale Church of the Brethren will have its annual Christmas Bazaar and bake sale from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2. Breakfast and lunch will be available. Several vendors will be selling homemade items and crafts. The Thrift Shop also will be open. The church is located at 4708 Read Mountain Road in Cloverdale. For more information, call 992-1060.

Godwin Cemetery annual meeting set

Godwin Cemetery Inc. will hold its annual meeting at 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 4 in the Fincastle Library meeting room on Academy Street in Fincastle.

Troutville Brethren Trunk-or-Treat October 31

The Troutville Church of the Brethren will be hosting a Trunk-or-Treat on Thursday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m. Bring your family and come on out to join us.

Jesus Fest at Solomon’s Mission

Solomon’s Mission on Lowe Street in Buchanan will hold its annual Jesus Fest Halloween night of family fun from 6-8 on Thursday, Oct. 31. The free evening consists of food, games, cake walk, candy and door prizes consisting of two $100 gift cards to Old Navy and a coconut cake.

St. Mark’s members planning trip to Alaska

Members of St. Mark’s United Methodist Church in Daleville invite anyone interested to join them on a four-night land tour and seven-night cruise to Alaska next June 11-22. Round trip air from the Roanoke airport is included in the price.

The trip includes Denali, Dome Rail ride, Fairbanks, Tundra Wilderness tour, Anchorage, Alaska Wildlife Conservation Center, and much more on the Norwegian Jewel.

The price ranges from $5,049-$5,899. The reservation deadline with a $250 per person deposit (fully refundable until the final payment due January 28) is December 17.

To receive a flyer with details, contact Julia Greer at 540-330-7933.

Knights of Columbus fish fry November 15

The Knights of Columbus will sponsor a fish fry on Friday, Nov. 15 from 5-7 p.m., eat in or take out. It will be at the Church of the Transfiguration, 7624 Roanoke Road, Fincastle.

The meal will consist of fried flounder (chicken nuggets for children), homemade cole slaw, sweet cornbread, fries and dessert. Tickets at the door are $10 for 8-adult (no advance ticket sales). There also will be a 50/50 drawing. Proceeds will benefit the Botetourt Food Pantry and Solomon’s Mission.

For more information, call 540-904-3126.