The Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office has reported the following arrests:

James Haralson, 39, of Roanoke, driving under the influence, October 21

Shelly I. Phillips, 39, of Eagle Rock, drunk in public, October 22

Christopher R. Chrimes, 36, of Roanoke, arson, trespassing, destruction of property, possession of marijuana, October 23

Brandon N. Waldron, 39, of Hardy, manufacture, distribution of a Schedule drug, October 24

Jason D. Lyle, 39, of Cloverdale, petit larceny, grand larceny, possession of a Schedule drug, October 24

Vanessa L. Wilson, 22, of Moantour Falls, N.Y., domestic assault, October 25

Adam J. Bryant, 30, of Natural Bridge, driving under the influence, refusal, possession of marijuana, October 25

James A. Burrell, 49, of Buchanan, domestic assault, October 27