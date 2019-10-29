The Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office has reported the following arrests:
- James Haralson, 39, of Roanoke, driving under the influence, October 21
- Shelly I. Phillips, 39, of Eagle Rock, drunk in public, October 22
- Christopher R. Chrimes, 36, of Roanoke, arson, trespassing, destruction of property, possession of marijuana, October 23
- Brandon N. Waldron, 39, of Hardy, manufacture, distribution of a Schedule drug, October 24
- Jason D. Lyle, 39, of Cloverdale, petit larceny, grand larceny, possession of a Schedule drug, October 24
- Vanessa L. Wilson, 22, of Moantour Falls, N.Y., domestic assault, October 25
- Adam J. Bryant, 30, of Natural Bridge, driving under the influence, refusal, possession of marijuana, October 25
- James A. Burrell, 49, of Buchanan, domestic assault, October 27