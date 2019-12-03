Prayer vigil Tuesday to remember gun violence victims

Faith At Work Against Gun Violence is sponsoring an Interfaith Prayer Vigil on Tuesday, Dec. 10, from 7-8:30 pm at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church in Daleville. This vigil unites with Newtown Action Alliance and their annual National Prayer Vigil to honor and remember the many victims of gun violence in the United States.

Guest speaker will be the Rev. Dr. Tommy McDearis, pastor of Blacksburg Baptist Church. Dr. McDearis serves as chaplain for the Blacksburg Police Department and was serving in this capacity when the mass shooting occurred at Virginia Tech. Clergy representing several congregations in the Roanoke Valley will be participating in the worship service. Address any questions to: FaithAtWorkUMC@gmail.com.

Christmas Bazaar at Solomon’s Mission

Solomon’s Mission on Lowe Street in Buchanan will have its annual Christmas Bazaar from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7, with a variety of vendors. A Kids Corner will consist of items for $1 for children to shop for their parents. Break, lunch and baked goods will be available, along with free photos with Santa from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. by Picture This.

First Baptist Christmas program Sunday

The First Baptist Church of Fincastle at 6529 Blue Ridge Turnpike, where the Rev. Montie E. Brown Sr. is pastor, will have its annual Christmas program on Sunday, Dec. 8, at 2:30 p.m. A brunch will held directly after the morning service. Everyone is welcome.

Cloverdale Church of the Brethren Thrift Shop

The Thrift Shop has the perfect dress to wear to your Christmas party for only $3 and name brand shoes for $5. There are lots and lots of Christmas decorations and gifts. The shop is open each Saturday from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

St. Mark’s Christmas Fair December 7

St. Mark’s United Methodist Church in Daleville will host its 43rd Annual Christmas Fair on Saturday, Dec. 7, from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. in the church’s Family Life Center.

Thirty-five local crafters will join with the church to offer many quality crafts, wreaths, decorations, antiques, jewelry, the St. Mark’s Cookbook and much more. They will also have Whaley’s Pecans, both halves and chopped, available packaged in one-pound bags. Botetourt Town & Country Women’s Club members will host their annual silent auction during the sale.

An extensive bakery area will offer a large assortment of homemade candies, cakes, pies, and many other special holiday goodies ready to be eaten or frozen. Canned items will include St. Mark’s Apple Butter and Donna’s Pickles.

Breakfast, snack and lunch foods will be served throughout the day. Breakfast will feature baked oatmeal, breakfast casseroles, sausage biscuits and biscuits with gravy. Lunch follows with Petros-in-A-Bowl as well as hot dogs with chili and many toppings.

Church members have created a beautiful handmade queen-size “Log Cabin Christmas” quilt which is enhanced with a variation of many fabrics and colors. Donation tickets are $1 each or six for $5 and these will be sold at the registration table. The drawing for the quilt and several door prizes will be held at 2 p.m.

Monies raised will support mission projects and the building fund.