Here’s what’s going on at the Fincastle Library in December:

Baby Story Time

Every Tuesday morning at 10:30am

For ages 6 months-2 years.

Preschool Story Hour

Every Wednesday morning at 10:00am

For children ages 2 and up.

Fincastle Pokémon Gym

Every Sunday afternoon from 3:00pm-5:30pm

Gentle Yoga

Thursday, December 5 at 9:30am

Thursday, December 12 at 9:30am

Kirstie Brown will lead a gentle yoga class appropriate for all ages and experience levels. This class is free and registration is not required. Please bring your own yoga mat or towel.

Genealogy 2020 Planning Meeting

Thursday, December 5 at 2:00pm

In 2020, Botetourt County will be 250 years old. To celebrate, we are planning a genealogy and history fair called Genealogy 2020. Please join us to help make this a successful event!

Jingle Bell Jamboree

Friday, December 6 from 9:00am-5:00pm

Saturday, December 7 from 9:00am-5:00pm

You’re sure to find some great Christmas gifts at our craft show! Shop local and support our artists, craftsmen, and library!

Fincastle Christmas Parade

Saturday, December 7 at 2:00pmCome see Botetourt County Library employees on their float! The Fincastle Library is a great spot to park and watch the parade.

Tween Book Club

For children in grades 4-8.

Tuesday, December 10 from 4:00pm-5:00pm

This month, we will be discussing “Prisoner B-3087” by Alan Gratz.

Refreshments provided.

New members welcome! Ask for a copy of the book at the front desk!

Woven Danish Heart Craft

Wednesday, December 11 from 4:00pm-5:00pm

For ages 10 to adult. This activity is free and materials will be provided.

Make a Christmas Gnome Ornament

Thursday, December 12 from 4:00pm-5:00pm

For ages 12 to adult. This activity is free and materials will be provided.

Fiber Art

Friday, December 13 at 10:30am

Come out and join us on the first Friday of each month at 10:30am. You are encouraged to bring your on-going projects (knitting, crocheting, rug hooking, needlepoint….) to work on while you chat with other crafters and enjoy light refreshments. Share your knowledge – some can crochet, but cannot knit – maybe you could teach them – and vice versa. Invite someone and join us for some fun.

Painting with Rheta Craft

Saturday, December 14 from 9:00am-2:00pm

Bob Ross style landscape paintings.

$55.00 for 4-5 hours instruction and a painting to take home.

Please pay Rheta directly at the time of the class.

Bring lunch and a drink.

Have questions or want to register?

Please call Rheta Craft at 540-793-1665.

Lego Club

Monday, December 16 from 4:00pm-5:30pm

For ages 6 and up.

Make a Gingerbread House

Wednesday, December 18 from 4:00pm-5:00pm

For ages 5 to 12. This activity is free and materials will be provided.

Genealogy Class

Thursday, December 19 at 2:00pm

To register, please call or email Rena Worthen at 540-928-2707 or rworthen@botetourtva.gov.

The Fincastle Library will be closed on Tuesday, December 24 and Wednesday, December 25 for the Christmas holiday. Regular library hours will resume on Thursday, December 26.