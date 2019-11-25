Cloverdale Church of the Brethren Thrift Shop

The Thrift Shop has the perfect dress to wear to your Christmas party for only $3 and namebrand shoes for $5. There are lots and lots of Christmas decorations and gifts. The shop is open each Saturday from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Christmas Bazaar at Mount Olivet UMC November 30The annual Christmas Bazaar at Mount Olivet United Methodist Church, 26310 Lee Hwy., Buchanan is Saturday, Nov. 30, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. There will be breakfast and lunch, a bake sale, vendors and items made by the Mount Olivet Quilters, with music by the Eagle Mountain Band.

Community Thanksgiving Service in Buchanan

The public is invited to attend the Community Thanksgiving Service sponsored by the Buchanan Area Ministerial Association on Wednesday, Nov. 27. The service will begin at 7 p.m. at New Beginnings Assembly of God Church located at 1317 Narrow Passage Road. The speaker will be Pastor Matthew Aldas of Buchanan Presbyterian Church and a time of fellowship and refreshments will follow in the fellowship hall.

Buchanan church offering free Thanksgiving meal

Community Church at 592 Lowe Street is offering a free Thanksgiving meal to those in the community who would like to attend. The buffet line will be open from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 28. To-go meals are also available and will be delivered to those who are not physically able to attend or do not have transportation. For more information, call Diane at 540-312-4970.

Jewish perspectives on Christmas at Colonial Baptist

Colonial Baptist Church in Blue Ridge invites everyone to special services on Sunday, Dec. 1. The Rev. Dennis Karp with Chosen People Ministries, www.chosenpeople.com, will minister in three services:

9:30 a.m. – “Advent Through Jewish Eyes” – Enhance the days leading up to Christmas by understanding Advent through a Jewish perspective.

10:30 a.m. – “Without Hanukkah, There Would Be No Christmas” – The Christmas/Hanukkah connection, a great story of redemption and sacrifice.

6 p.m. – “Christmas Through Jewish Eyes” – Explore biblical prophecy in relation to the first coming of the promised Messiah of Israel and Savior of the world, Jesus,

There is no charge and a nursery is available for each service. Colonial Baptist Church is located at 221 Hillcrest Street in Blue Ridge. Call the church office at 977-5683 for more information.

St. Mark’s Christmas Fair December 7

St. Mark’s United Methodist Church in Daleville will host its 43rd Annual Christmas Fair on Saturday, Dec. 7, from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. in the church’s Family Life Center.

Thirty-five local crafters will join with the church to offer many quality crafts, wreaths, decorations, antiques, jewelry, the St. Mark’s Cookbook and much more. They will also have Whaley’s Pecans, both halves and chopped, available packaged in one-pound bags. Botetourt Town & Country Women’s Club members will host their annual silent auction during the sale.

An extensive bakery area will offer a large assortment of homemade candies, cakes, pies, and many other special holiday goodies ready to be eaten or frozen. Canned items will include St. Mark’s Apple Butter and Donna’s Pickles.

Breakfast, snack and lunch foods will be served throughout the day. Breakfast will feature baked oatmeal, breakfast casseroles, sausage biscuits and biscuits with gravy. Lunch follows with Petros-in-A-Bowl as well as hot dogs with chili and many toppings.

Church members have created a beautiful handmade queen-size “Log Cabin Christmas” quilt which is enhanced with a variation of many fabrics and colors. Donation tickets are $1 each or six for $5 and these will be sold at the registration table. The drawing for the quilt and several door prizes will be held at 2 p.m.

Monies raised will support mission projects and the building fund.