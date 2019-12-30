On Friday evening, December 27. 2019, Floyd Walker Coffey, 78, passed peacefully at his home in Eagle Rock. At his side were his devoted wife, Helen, of 60 years, and his three loving children, Pammie, Jeffery and Randy. Floyd’s last day was spent surrounded by his brothers and sisters and other family members.

He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Alfred R. and Mae Coffey; two grandsons, Justin Rhodes and Cody Simmons; brothers-in-law Bud Siler and Nash Johnston III; nephew, Jake Siler; and niece, Lauren Thomas.

He leaves behind his wife, Helen Johnston Coffey of Eagle Rock; his children, Pamala Rhodes (husband Andrew Rhodes), Jeffery Coffey (wife Tammy Coffey), and Randy Coffey (special friend Teresa Fridley); grandchildren, Samatha Galanes, Walker, Dalton and Nicole Coffey, Logan Campbell; great-grandchildren, Abigail and Madilyn Simmons, Logan, Easton and Leonidas Galanes; brothers and sisters, Shirley Siler, Joyce and Alton Hylton, Alton and Pat Coffey, Carter Coffey (special friend Marilyn Bennett), Brenda Coffey, Wanda Simpson, Gail Coffey, Dennis Coffey (wife Becky) and Debra Thomas; sisters-in-law, Nancy Kinzer and Martha Hiner; special nieces and nephews, Ricky, Tommy, Karen, Chris, Robin, Adam, Stephanie, Tonya, Kara, Katie, Elsie, Scott, Julia, Danielle, Jason, Brian, Philip, Nathan, Nancy Lee, Sue, George, Carol, Janis, Abner; and a number of great nieces and nephews along with many, many friends.

Floyd began his childhood being raised in a small country home surrounded by the mountains known as Richhill. Floyd grew up in a loving home and was very close to his siblings, but had an extra special bond with Joyce and Carter. In 1959, he graduated from Buchanan High School and in December married the love of his life. After various jobs, Floyd found his passion in construction. In 1964, Floyd and his father established the company, A.R. Coffey & Sons.

Starting with road building, curbs and gutters along with small bridges, incorporating the company in 1970, leading to winning major contracts for highway development throughout Virginia. In 2003, A.R. Coffey & Sons Inc. earned the Statewide Construction Quality Award from VDOT, an award given annually to recognize the best in construction quality.

After building several hundred bridges throughout Virginia, including many in Botetourt County, none had more sentimental value than the Eagle Rock bridge. After the old bridge was closed, Floyd put his heart into fighting for a new bridge for the citizens of Eagle Rock, going so far as to meet with Governor Allen of Virginia expressing the need for the community. Winning the governor over, he successfully won the bid for the construction of the new bridge. Floyd always felt proud not only winning the bid but the fact that three generations came together to achieve something near and dear to his heart.

Floyd was highly respected for his hard work and knowledge in highway construction retiring in 2012, allowing him to enjoy his second passion, farming. He enjoyed socializing at the local diner, Maw and Paw’s, sharing the latest news and laughter with his friends.

Floyd served on the Board of Directors for Bank of Botetourt and was a member of Road Builders Association along with being a member of the Oddfellows Lodge No. 278.

Faith played a major role in Floyd’s life, a devoted long time member of Springwood Baptist Church. He served his Lord diligently contributing his time and talent in all aspects of the church from teaching to building.

While Floyd’s life was hectic with his family, construction, and farming, he somehow found time to mentor many others. Floyd will forever be remembered for his hard work, kindness, generosity and endless devotion to his family and friends.

Visitation will be held at Buchanan Chapel of Botetourt Funeral Home on Tuesday, December 31, 2-4 p.m. and 5-9 p.m. Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at Springwood Baptist Church, 88 Copps Hill Road, Buchanan. Online condolences may be made at www.botetourtfuneralhome.com.