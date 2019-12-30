Barrie Marshall Bunn of Troutville passed away at home on Thursday, December 26, 2019.

Barrie was born on September 18, 1945 in Bedford to Delmas and Madaline Bunn. He is a graduate of Lord Botetourt High School and obtained a Bachelor of Business Degree from National Business College. He enjoyed being active in the community through his businesses (Buchanan Texaco and Barrie’s Exxon), service on the Botetourt County School Board, and supporting recreational and high school sports. Barrie also enjoyed spending time with family, fishing in the Outer Banks and watching college and professional football.

He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Lois; his sons Devin (Rebekah) and Justin (Krystal Blanton). He is also survived by his two grandchildren, Kinzley and Jackson Bunn. He was preceded in death by his parents, Delmas and Madaline; and his brothers, John Bunn and Leland Calvin. The family would like to thank Carilion Hospice and caregivers, Donna and Brandy, for their continued love and support.

The family held a Gathering of Family and Friends on Monday, December 30, from 5-7 p.m. at the Buchanan Chapel of Botetourt Funeral Home, 14920 Lee Highway, Buchanan. Interment was private. In lieu of flowers or gifts of bereavement, the family asks that those wishing to contribute may donate to the Building Fund at Fincastle Baptist Church, P.O. Box 707, Fincastle, 24090. Condolences may be made online at www.botetourtfuneralhome.com or 254-3000.