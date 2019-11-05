Debbie Adams

dadams@mainstreetnewspapers.com

Congressman Ben Cline who represents the 6th Congressional District in the United States House of Representatives hosted a town hall meeting at the Charles Hill Community Center in Vinton on October 25. He invited Morgan Griffith who represents the 9th Congressional District to appear as a guest speaker. Roanoke County is split between their districts.

The event was publicized as an opportunity for residents to engage in a dialogue with Rep. Cline about important issues in the district. Constituents were asked to register online. Approximately 120 signed up. Upon entering the building, they were asked to submit their questions for the congressmen in writing.

Virginia Delegate Chris Head, who represents the 17th District in the Virginia House of Delegates, served as moderator for the evening.

Head explained the procedure for the town hall. Those who had submitted questions would be called by name to ask their one question with no follow-up. He emphasized the need for civil discourse.

In his opening remarks, Cline explained that he represents 19 cities and counties across his district. In his past 10 months in office, he has traveled across the district to hear from constituents. The Roanoke County meeting marks his 18th stop, with only Waynesboro left to go. Cline held his first town hall in Botetourt County in April of this year.

He has found the issues of concern from residents to be as diverse as the district.

“It is important to me to hear from you directly,” Cline said.

He reminded those attending that “we can disagree without being disagreeable. We try to carry Virginia priorities, principles, and values to Washington and to work to the middle ground on what we agree on.”

Cline said that he had spent 16 years in the Virginia General Assembly and compared the atmosphere in that body with his ten months in Congress:

Serving in the General Assembly is a part-time job lasting 30-60 days each year.

Members return to their districts to “live and work” under the laws they pass.

About 3,000 bills come up in the Virginia General Assembly each session; about 99 percent get a vote.

The state is required to pass a balanced budget.