Bank of Botetourt has hired Susan Larkin as Assistant Vice President-Treasury Services. Larkin has over 25 years of banking experience and will focus on growing relationships with the bank’s commercial lenders and business bankers. She will provide support for new and existing customers for all products and services including online banking, wires, ACH, remote deposit capture, CDARS (certificate of deposit registry service) and ICS (insured cash sweep). Her expertise and experience involves working with government entities and non-profits.

Larkin is located at the bank’s Cave Spring Office and travels around the region to meet with clients. Bank President and CEO G. Lyn Hayth III explained, “Adding a Treasury Service Department at our bank is a strategic initiative that we are proud to accomplish this year and is perfectly timed with the opening of our most recent office in Cave Spring.”

Larkin is from Southern Pines, N.C., and has strong roots within the community. A graduate of James Madison University, she is serving as the president of the West End Center’s Board of Directors, a member of the Loan Review Committee for SERCAP (Southeast Rural Community Assistance Project Inc.), a member of the Blue Ridge Business Alliance and an active member with the Fem City group. She resides in Southwest Roanoke with her husband Pete.