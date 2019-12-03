SKIBINSKI, Connie M.

Connie Mae Skibinski, 59, of Fincastle, passed away after a long illness Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at home.

Connie was born January 4, 1960 in Natural Bridge to the late Roberta and Donald Petty. Connie lived in Fincastle for many years of her life working as a Certified Pharmaceutical Technician at Fincastle Drug Store with her husband of 20 years, Don Skibinski.

Connie was known for her tenacious and spunky personality, but always staying dedicated to serving her costumers. She also enjoyed tending to her many houseplants and flowers, mowing her yard, consulting for Mary Kay, and loved spending time with her family.

Connie is survived by her husband, Don Skibinski; her daughters and son-in-law Rachel (Nathan) Thomas of Eagle Rock, Missy Smith of Minnesota, Megan Loan of Clifton Forge, Shelly Skibinski; grandchildren Natalie, Jenny, and Bubba Thomas, all of Eagle Rock; brothers and sisters-in-law, Paul (Joyce) Petty of Buchanan, Donnie (Sheila) Petty of Fincastle; sister and brother-in-law Barabara (Estelle) Dudley of Buchanan; very special friend, Kathy Hammond. Connie’s family would like to thank Sonja Reustle for caring for Connie through her illness.

A graveside service to celebrate Connie’s life was held at 4 p.m. Saturday, November 30 in Godwin Cemetery, Fincastle with Ben Peyton officiating. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.rader-funeralhome.com.