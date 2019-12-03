PERKINS, John W., Sr.

John Wayne Perkins Sr., 72, of Buchanan, passed away on Thursday, November 28, 2019.

He was preceded in death by his son, Johnny Perkins; parents, William and Ruth Perkins; brother, Bill Perkins; and two infant sisters, Barbara and Arlene. John served in the US Navy from 1967-1971, serving two tours in Vietnam.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Nancy Davis Perkins; daughter, Kerry Perkins; grandchildren, Cody Bramblett, Brooke Bramblett, Kelsey Giles and Blayze Coffey; great-grandchildren, Kiryn Sollars, Dawson Carter, and Ryder Carter; three brothers, Eddie, Roger, and Charles; six sisters, Rose, Mildred, Jeanie, Elaine, Louise, and Joann; sister-in-law, Diane Rollins; brother-in-law, Keith Davis; numerous nieces, nephews, special friends, and garage buddies.

Visitation was held from 2-4 p.m. with memorial services at 4 p.m. on Sunday, December 1, in the Buchanan Chapel of Botetourt Funeral Home. Flowers are beautiful, however the family wishes that you do a good deed in John’s memory and “pay it forward.” Online condolences may be left at www.botetourtfuneralhome.com