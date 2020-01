Eight months into her membership with the Buchanan Lions Club, Shantelle Crouch has earned her Proud to be a Lion pin and certificate. In order to obtain a Proud to be a Lion award, a Lion must be a member in good standing, attend a new member orientation, participate in a club service project, attend a club board meeting, participate in a club fundraiser, bring a guest as a potential member to a meeting and attend at least two zone meetings or conferences.

