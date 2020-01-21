Danny Kyle, president of Friends of Greenfield Preston Plantation, presented Fincastle branch librarian Rhonda Bandy with a copy of the Phase I Archaeological Inventory and Cultural Resource Assessment of the Botetourt Center at Greenfield. The report and archeology work was conducted by Preservation Technologies, Inc. and was directed and authored by Michael Barber and associates. This study was entered under agreement with the Botetourt County Board of Supervisors in 1998. Some of the sites were identified as prehistoric camp locations, Native American camps, and Archaic era campsites to name a few. The report includes the history of the Greenfield land, lists of recovered artifacts, maps and more. A copy of the report has been placed in all four Botetourt libraries for availability to the public. The Friends of Greenfield Preston Plantation will soon be known as Preservation Botetourt Inc. Anyone with an interest in preservation, restoration and education of Botetourt history is welcome to join the group by contacting Danny Kyle at 992-4707.

Inco-Check