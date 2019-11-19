Natural Bridge State Park invites the public to holiday events:

Luminary Nights, December 14, 15, 21, and 22, 5-8 p.m. The park will once again offer carriage rides along the luminary path underneath the colorfully lit bridge and along Cedar Creek Trail, along with a roaring fire in the Cedar Creek Café. For guests who would like to walk the luminary path and enjoy the trail, admission to the park for this event is $3 per person or $8 per family. For guests interested in a carriage ride, pre-registration is required by calling (540) 291-1330. Each rider will be $10 in addition to park admission.

Fourth Annual Festival of Trees all December long in the Visitor Center. Local businesses and organizations will have trees decorated to represent their group in a friendly competition to be the best tree. Visitors can vote for their favorites by donating school supplies and winter necessities like gloves, socks, hats and more.

For more information about these events and others, visit us online or contact the park at (540) 291-1330. Natural Bride State Park is located at 6477 South Lee Highway, Natural Bridge.