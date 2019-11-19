LOVELL, Isabelle C.

Isabelle Craft Lovell, 93, of Nace, passed away Tuesday, November 12, 2019.

Mrs. Lovell was a legal secretary for over 53 years for various lawyers and judges including Stuart Carter and Arthur Crush. She was preceded in death by her parents, Howard and Sally Taylor Craft; and husbands, John Floyd Pullen and Lawrence Jerome Lovell.

Survivors include her sons, Wayne Pullen and Howard Pullen of Nace; Jerome Lovell of Roanoke, and Steve and Barbara Lovell of Cloverdale; grandchildren, Casey, Wyatt, Nicole (Eli) Tilley, Allison (Joe) Washburn, and Danielle (Jonathan) Dehart; great-grandchildren, Matthias, Tristan, Emma, Olivia, and soon to be born, Aiden.

Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Saturday, November 16, in the Buchanan Chapel of Botetourt Funeral Home, with the Rev. Steven W. McChesney officiating. Interment was in Mill Creek Cemetery. The family received friends one hour before the service. Online condolences may be made at www.botetourtfuneralhome.com.

STEVENS, Eddie H., Jr.

Edward (Eddie) H. Stevens Jr., 87, of Fincastle passed away on Thursday, November 14, 2019.

He was proceeded in death by his parents, Edward (Edd) H. Stevens Sr. and Frances G. Stevens Tuxen; brother, Bayard Stevens; and granddaughter, Emily Stevens.

He is survived by his wife, Virginia Ann Stevens; son, Edd Stevens III (Barbara); daughter, Ann Frances Stevens (Richard Gluth) and daughter Jennifer (JJ) Theimer (Michael). He is also survived by his four grandchildren, Eli Stevens, Rebecca Theimer, Kevin Theimer and Paul Theimer; sisters, Edwina Wertz and Elaine Fiske.

Visitation was Saturday, November 16, from 5 pm to 8 pm at Rader Funeral Home, Daleville. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to the charity of your choice. A private family graveside was held on Sunday, November 17, at Trinity Cemetery. Mr. Stevens was entrusted to Valley Funeral Home.