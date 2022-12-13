A Botetourt grand jury met December 5 in Fincastle and returning the following indictments:
CERTIFIED INDICTMENTS
- Julio Barbosa, address unavailable, hit and run, four counts of possession of Schedule I/II drugs
- Jacob Skylar Bartley of Buena Vista, possession of a firearm by a felon
- Kevin R. Caseres-Alvares of Antioch, Tenn., possession of cocaine
- Nathaniel Lyle Collogan of Daleville, driving while intoxicated-third offense, eluding
- Kelsey Enrique Evans of Roanoke, breaking and entering, possession of burglary tools
- Jeremy Ray Falls of Roanoke, eluding
- Autumn Jaide Ferris of Blue Ridge, child endangerment
- Timothy Chad Fisher of Lyndhurst, possession of methamphetamine
- Krystal Renee McNeil of Roanoke, breaking and entering
- Jason Eugene Pickett of Glade Hill, construction fraud
- Angela Renee Savage of Johnson City, Tenn., possession of methamphetamine
- Jacob Matthew Smith of Fincastle, possession of methamphetamine
- Brandon Joseph Snead, address unavailable, possession of Schedule I/II drugs
DIRECT INDICTMENTS
- Alan Wayne Burch of Buchanan, four counts of aggravated sexual battery, two counts of sodomy, two counts of object penetration
- Thomas Floyd Landis of Covington, driving while intoxicated
- Cody Allen Perdue of Blue Ridge, breaking and entering, grand larceny, contributing to the delinquency of a minor
- Yohane Sabushimike of Roanoke, attempted breaking and entering/armed, possession of burglary tools, destruction of property
- James Harold Smith of Harrisonburg, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a firearm with drugs, possession of a firearm by a felon, two counts of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine
- David James Wilson III of Roanoke, possession of methamphetamine, providing false identification, trespassing
