Jacqueline Beatrice Sparrow Dennis, 87, of Buchanan, passed away Tuesday, December 17, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Everette L. Dennis; parents, Connie and Thelma Sparrow; brothers, Connie and Elsworth Sparrow; sister, Bertha Jordan; and nephews, Johnny Joe Dennis and Scott Andrews.

Survivors include her sons and daughter-in-law, Everette LaDrew Dennis and Kiwania T. Dennis; Edwin Lewis “Bookman” Dennis; daughter and son-in-law, Susan and Aldo Santiesteban; grandchildren, Jacqueline, Victoria, Cameron, Madison, and Tanner; sisters, Marian Andrews, JoAnne Sparrow; niece, Nicole Taylor; nephews, Billy, Jimmy, and Donald Dennis, Avery, Kevin, Mark, and Troy Andrews; and numerous cousins.

Visitation was held from 1-2 p.m. with memorial services at 2 p.m. on Saturday, December 21, in the Buchanan Chapel of Botetourt Funeral Home with the Pastor Doug Mitchell officiating.