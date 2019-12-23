Northern Botetourt Singers at Forest Grove Sunday

Forest Grove Baptist Church invites everyone to hear The Northern Botetourt Singers in concert on Sunday afternoon, Dec. 29. They will be performing “MESSIAH, Heaven’s Glory” at 3 p.m., directed by Lillian Cook and assisted by Debbie Thurston. Heavy refreshments will be served in the educational building afterward.

Christmas Eve service at Galatia

Galatia Evangelical Presbyterian Church will hold a Christmas Eve candlelight service at 6:30 p.m. December 24. All are invited. The church is located at 78 Gala Loop Road, Eagle Rock.

Lithia UMC Christmas Eve service

Lithia United Methodist Church will host a Christmas Eve service on Wednesday, Dec. 24, at 5 p.m. The service will include Scripture reading, music, Holy Communion, and candle lighting. All are invited to attend. The church is located at 21 Delong Lane, Buchanan.

Christmas Eve service at Springwood Baptist

The public is invited to a Christmas Eve service at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 24 at Springwood Baptist Church. Pastor Brian Clingenpeel will lead the service. The church is located at 88 Copps Hill Road, Buchanan.

Troutville Brethren Christmas Eve service

Troutville Church of the Brethren will hold a Christmas Eve candlelight service at 5:30 p.m. on December 24. The church is located at 5133 Lee Highway in Troutville, 992-1571.

Wheatland Lutheran Christmas Eve service

The public is invited to join Wheatland Lutheran Church to mark the Christmas holiday on Tuesday, Dec. 24, with a Candlelight Christmas Eve service at the church at 1560 Wheatland Road, Buchanan. Candles will shine brightly at 7:30 p.m. with a holiday music program. The worship service follows at 8 p.m. with Scripture readings, special music, and congregational singing of Christmas carols. This service will also include a celebration of Holy Communion, which is open for participation by members and non-members alike. All ages are welcome to attend; there will be no child care available.

Trinity Episcopal Christmas Eve service

Trinity Episcopal Church in Buchanan will hold its Christmas Eve service at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 24. The Rev. Dr. Robert Copenhaver will lead the service. Everyone is welcome.

Cloverdale Church of the Brethren Thrift Shop

The Thrift Shop at Cloverdale Church of the Brethren is open each Saturday from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.